Foundation Tasks Monarch To Engage IG On Justice For Mohbad

…as NGO visits home town of Late Singer

A Non-governmental Organisation, Larry Omodia Foundation For Justice Reform (Loff-JR Foundation), has appealed to the people of Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to compel Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigeria rapper, singer, and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly called Mohbad, to stop using the death of his son as a means of extorting money from members of the public.

The organisation equally called on the people of Ikere-Ekiti to also urge Mr Joseph Aloba to come home and invoke the spirit of his late son, so that the whole world can know the truth and secret behind the death of the late singer.

The Organisation made the call in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday during a visit to the palace of Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado to urge Mr Joseph Aloba to stop playing politics with the death of the late musician so that he can be buried without further delay.

Speaking on behalf of the NGO, the CEO of African Television and chairman of the Foundation, Mr Larry Omodia, who led other members of the organisation to the palace, said they were in the community to plead with the monarch and his Chiefs on the need to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the late singer.

Omodia who lamented over what he called the delay in justice over the death of the late Rapper, said the NGO represents the global community on a mission to the palace of the monarch to appeal to him to write an urgent letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, as a matter of urgency and commence strict investigations into the matter and the circumstances that led to the untimely demise of the late musician.

Going down memory lane on how the late popular singer died and how he was hurriedly buried by his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, who is also an indigene of Ikere-Ekiti, the NGO founder explained that the late musician until his untimely death on 12th of September 2023, he was living with his wife and son.

Omodia explained that all entreaties by his wife to the father to bring the corpse back to his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti, apparently to invoke his spirit, has proved abortive as the father hurriedly buried him before he was later exhumed by the police.

“Our foundation members are here in your palace to make a passionate appeal to you and your chiefs to immediately intervene in the matter so that a bastard child will not be brought to your land and claim your heritage.

“We beg your Majesty to engage the Inspector General of Police and use your good position to seek justice for the late popular musician. Compel your son Joseph Aloba to perfect the DNA test as requested by the court and Nigerian, he should stop delaying the process,” Omodia said.

Responding, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, described the sudden death of the late singer as a great loss not only to the people of the community but to the whole country.

The monarch described the late popular musician before his demise as a good ambassador and one of the proud of indigenes of the community, stressing that the vacuum created by his demise will be difficult to fill.

Oba Alagbado thanked the NGO for the advocacy, prayed, and reiterated the readiness of his subjects to hearken to the plea of the organisation and embark on the advocacy on the need to unravel the circumstances that led to the early death of the late popular and young musician.

Similarly, the second in command to the monarch, who is also the Sapetu of Ikere-Ekiti, Professor Babatola Olufemi, described the death of the late young musician as a great loss to the community.

He concluded that the community has heard all the demands of the organisation and that they’ll begin the move immediately without wasting much time.

Also in attendance at the meeting include all the palace chiefs as well as members of the NGO, among others.

