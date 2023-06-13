Foundation Tasks Children On Virtues Of Love, Care

In honour of her memory, the classmates of Wuraade Adekoya on Tuesday launched a foundation to celebrate her 21st posthumous birthday.

The foundation called Wuraade Adekoya Foundation, was formed to honour her kindness, brilliance, eloquence, and selflessness.

Adekoya died after successfully putting out a very small fire that broke out from burning vegetable oil, the smoke emission of which eventually led to her death because it was in a very enclosed kitchen, where she stopped the gas from exploding and wrecking further havoc.

In her memory on what could have been her 21st birthday, her family visited the Triple Passion Home Initiative (Orphanage) Magodo Lagos, to extend hands of charity to children with special needs.

They also visited the Trauma and Burn Centre Gbagada LASUTH, where Wuraade was taken after the domestic fire incident, before her unfortunate demise, with gifts for patients.

Some of her coursemates at the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos talked so much about her kindness, brilliance, eloquence, sociable mien, and selflessness among other fantastic qualities.

A classmate, Oluwapelumi Ogungbe, said, “Wuraade is a quite friendly person, no matter who you are she will greet you.

“I remembered that she was one of those I met the first time I gained admission. We both attended the same Church before, which made us get a little closer I could not believe that she was the one when I first learned she died.

“It ought not to be her, she is still very young I am even older than her and I am still here. We felt really sad about her demise but we can not help it. There is none that can take her place we will really miss her.

“She is accommodating and Jovial, which informs the establishment of the foundation, her memory needs to be preserved. We had to show benevolence like she normally does while still alive.”

Family members, relations, and friends of the deceased from the University of Lagos and the Lagos State House of Assembly were on the ground in solidarity with her parents.

One of the founders of the home Mrs Adedoja Omikorede a renowned specialist child caregiver, who received the visiting team at the orphanage home facility in Magodo, appraised the operational modes of the home while stating that the purpose of Wuraade’s death is fulfilled in the number of the help that can go round to the less able ones.

“There is ability in disability, we are all created for a purpose so that people like you can show us compassion.

“Wuraade’s death has a purpose part of which is being fulfilled here today.” Mrs Adedoja said.

Wuraade’s mother and Director of the Public Affairs unit of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Bisola Branco Adekoya, had fond memories of her lovely daughter, whom she described as a passionate, bold, and selfless personality while inaugurating the foundation in her memory.

Speaking about how the Orphanage was chosen as a first port of call amongst others lined up. Mrs. Adekoya noted that the maiden edition of the foundation was a way for her to fulfill her promise to the late Wuraade, that she will celebrate her birthday although she never expected it will be a posthumous one.

“Wuraade is an industrious young lady, full of love and compassion to all that met her while alive.

“This posthumous celebration of Wuraade was made possible by support from the Lagos State House of Assembly, contributions from family, friends, and colleagues from the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos.

“We intend to keep this relationship starting today for many more years to come in the memory of Wuraade.

“She fulfilled destiny because she touched lives, that I can say boldly even in her death.

“She was involved in NGO activities so we started a foundation for her, we gave out her costly medications to those that can’t afford it.

“Without our knowledge, she had oftentimes in agreement with her friends contributed monies to get items for indigent children in Makoko.

“That informs why this is our last port of call to reenact what she loved doing.”