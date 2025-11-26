Foundation Targets 100 Patients For Free Medical Surgeries In Edo

The Dr Paddy Emmanuel Foundation has targeted not less than 100 patients for its free medical surgeries in Benin City, Edo State.

The targeted patients are to be operated on for ailments ranging from Fibroids, Hernia, Liponia breast lump and others.

The Foundation, which has been operating its free medical surgeries for the last ten years in Delta State, has attended to over 3000 patients.

Speaking, the Director General of the foundation, Mr Zion Oshiobugie, disclosed this on Wednesday that while the first nine editions of the medical outreach were held in Delta State, the 10th edition marks the first time Edo residents are benefiting from the initiative.

Oshiobugie noted that the annual programme is fully funded by the founder, Dr Paddy Iyamu, who dedicates his birthday every year to providing life-changing healthcare for indigent citizens.

According to him, “What he does is to mark his birthday on the 30th of November every year with the free surgeries which have benefitted 3,000 persons. He wants humanity to benefit from his birthday instead of just partying.

“So this programme, which takes place for one week every year, is borne out of love for humanity, which is in line with the motto of our foundation, ” Touching Lives”

“Every year, we partner with our surgeon, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, who brings his team from Lagos. He has been one of our partners, and he is a respected member of the Nigerian Medical Association.”

Also speaking, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu said he remains committed to the outreach because of his personal calling to give back after surviving a ghastly motor accident years ago.

“I am here with 24 members of my team from Lagos. We perform fibroid surgeries, which have allowed women to have their own children. We also perform hernia, lipoma, breast lump and other surgeries.

“Last week, we got a text that one of the women we operated on in 2020 now has three kids. That means this intervention is creating relief for our people.

“The focus is on the less privileged because when you do this, you give to God. Each year we come back, people give testimonies of the good things that have happened to them.”

Founder of the initiative and Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the programme is driven purely by compassion and not political motives.

” Life is all about what you can give back to the people because you came with nothing and you go back with nothing. I have been giving back to society in the past 10 years to impact the people”, he said.

He stressed that many of the beneficiaries could not have afforded the cost of treatment on their own.

“This gesture is outside politics. We started as far back as 2014, and we have been doing it every year. Some people who come for treatment tell you they have not had food to eat, not to mention getting money, which sometimes runs into millions, to give to the doctor.

“The experience in the last 10 years has been fulfilling and impactful. I am happy to see burdens lifted off people.

“Life is vanity, and when you are gone, you will be remembered for what you have done. I hope to continue till Jesus calls me.

One of the Beneficiaries, Nelson Ehigie, a 19-year-old who had a hernia surgery, thanked the foundation for the free surgery.

” I’m very grateful to Dr Paddy Foundation. My parent couldn’t afford the cost, so we had to come here for the surgery. God bless Dr Iyamu,” he said.