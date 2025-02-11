Foundation Supports 106 OAU Indigent Students With N11m Grant

Share

An Alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Omotayo John Adegboye, has presented a sum of N11 million to106 indigent students of the institution to support their education.

John Adegboye, while presenting the beneficiaries with their cheques at an event held on the OAU campus, explained that the initiative was executed on the platform of Omotayo Adegboye Foundation.

Adegboye, who described himself as the main donor of the Foundation, said the gesture was part of larger plans to give back to his Alma mater.

The benefitting students, according to him, were selected from 100 to 500 levels, and comprised of 54 males and 52 females.

He also said other trustees of the Foundation also provided funds to execute the initiative and promised to keep the programme running for as long as possible.

He stated that each of the students would get N100,000 to support their education, noting that the gesture would be a yearly event.

“I remember when my father was alive, he used to tell us that we should imbibe the heart of giving. You don’t have to be a rich man, whatever little that you have, you must be ready to share and that is just the beginning.

“OAU is my choice for this initiative because I graduated from the Faculty of Administration, Department of Accounting, and I also had the privilege of serving as the President of the Accounting Department.

“It has always been a part of me, so whenever I come to the university, whether to visit my lecturers or my fellow students, I always think of what exactly we can do.

“Currently, the students that have been paid are 106. The intention was to give about 150 students. But those who have actually passed through the rigorous screening exercise are currently 106 and we are giving them N100,000 each. It is going to be an annual event,” Adegboye said.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof Adebayo Bamire, commended Adegboye for his decision to give back to his Alma mater.

He said the gesture was not for the students alone, but would also serve as a relief for their parents, the teachers and the university as a whole.

“I appreciate you for the support. We have supporters coming in to assist the university. We believe in a win-win thing. The university is also ready to do anything to support your foundation. With this gesture, you are helping the parents, the teachers and the university,” the VC said.

Share

Please follow and like us: