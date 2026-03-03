Foundation Sues NASS, Clerk Over Nondisclosure Of Budgets, Sessional Records

AdvoKC Foundation has filed a suit against the National Assembly (NASS) and its Clerk; (Suit No: FHC/L/CS/416/26); at the Federal High Court in Lagos over the refusal of the Assembly to over the years made public its budgets and sessional reports as demanded.

In a press statement signed by Luqman Adamu, Communications Manager, AdvoKC Foundation noted; ‘‘for too long, the inner workings of Nigeria’s highest legislative body have remained shrouded in secrecy.

Despite public commitments by the 10th House of Representatives to mandate the publication of sessional reports and budgets, our tracking of this promise, through the Promise Tracker NG platform (www.promisetracker.ng) has revealed a stark lack of action.

‘‘When we sought clarity through the legal channels provided by the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, we were met with silence and bureaucratic evasion.’’ While the Project Director of the Foundation, Habib Sheidu said; “This lawsuit is a necessary step for the preservation of democratic governance.

Nigerians have a right to know how their resources are being managed and how often their representatives are actually sitting to conduct the business of the people. A budget that cannot be tracked is a budget designed not to deliver.”