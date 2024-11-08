Foundation strengthens civil-military relations in Zamfara

Share

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Cleen Foundation, has strengthened a cordial relationship between the personnel of the Nigerian Army and the host civilians across Zamfara State.

In an interview, the Programme Officer of Cleen Foundation in Zamfara State, Ebere Mbaegbu, said that the foundation found it obligatory to organise a workshop during which the military and civilians would face each other for finding ways to establish a formidable collaboration with a view to enhancing operational capabilities of the troops.

Mbaegu informed that the two-day workshop is a fallout of another workshop organised last year for the military to succeed in the ongoing operations in the state.

He said that there was lack of civil-military relation framework that would yield mutual understanding between the military personnel and the host civilians upon which there would be perfect interactions that would facilitate achievement in intelligence gathering for the operations.

He further disclosed that the civil-military relationship was sour to the extent that there were complaints by the civilians on human rights violations, which led to situation that the people saw the military as agents of violence during operations.

According to him, the expectations were to witness perfect cooperation between the military and host civilians, “As you have witnessed, there were free-minded discussions between both parties, and solutions to all problems barring cooperation were also discussed.

“It was encouraging as both sides had given assurances of perfect cooperation, and they would work together towards conquering the banditry, especially the 1 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army Gusau, Brigadier General TM Opurum, who assured unreserved cooperation from the military side,” Mbaegu has stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: