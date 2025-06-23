Foundation Spreads Love With Lagos Medical Outreach

Share

In an awesome display of humanity, love and care, The Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Foundation recently hold a medical outreach at Our Saviours Anglican Church, Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos to connect to the people in the society who are in need of medical care and attention.

The one-day medical rhapsody offered participants including the elderly, middle aged persons and the youth, a wide range of healthcare services, such as health education sessions, free blood pressure checks, genotype tests and sugar level checks, complimentary malaria and HIV tests for all attendees was also extended to them.

Additionally, beneficiaries received free medication and referrals for further hospital care where necessary, all aimed at improving the health and well-being of the populace within the Isolo Local Government Area and its environs.

Erezi Eterigho, Founder of Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation expressed her gratitude to the commitment, dedication and support received from donors, volunteers and healthcare professionals who made the outreach a success.

“Witnessing the profound impact of this outreach on the lives of the people in Isolo Local Government Area, Lagos, fill us with immense gratitude.

“We are thankful for the dedication of our volunteers and medical professionals.”

Participants after another took time to praise and commend the good effort of the Foundation for bringing such a noble program to them and said it came at a time when they needed it most, urging them to return again so that more people can also become beneficiaries from such gesture.

The medical outreach was well attended with numbers of attendees put at over two hundred persons.

The Foundation is committed to raising awareness about the prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and its profound impact on patients, families and society.

Share