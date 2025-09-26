Foundation Shifts Gender Finance From Dialogue To Action At 3rd Annual Summit

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), Nigeria’s leading platform for unlocking impact capital, has announced the third edition of its annual Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS).

The event is scheduled for October 2, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

This year’s summit, themed “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development,” is positioned as a pivotal moment to accelerate progress toward a more inclusive investment landscape in Nigeria.

Building on previous summits that focused on diagnosing the financing gap for women, the 2025 gathering will focus on implementing tangible solutions.

A central action point will be the official launch of a comprehensive Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap.

This strategic framework is designed to dismantle systemic barriers faced by women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the business ecosystem, providing a clear plan for stakeholders to adopt inclusive practices.

Ms Etemore Glover, CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, emphasised the strategic evolution of the summit.

“This summit is about more than just talk; it’s about action. By shifting our focus from advocacy to a powerful business strategy, we’re proving that investing with a gender lens isn’t just about doing good—it’s about achieving higher returns,” she stated.

To facilitate immediate investment, a key feature of the summit will be in-person and virtual deal rooms.

These sessions will directly connect investment-ready, women-led and women-owned businesses with capital providers, such as impact investors and fund managers, to foster concrete partnerships.

The event will convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, financial institutions, government representatives, and media.

The agenda features panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions with notable speakers from the finance, business, and policy sectors.

The keynote address will be delivered by Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, a leading global industry body for gender lens investing.

Concluding her remarks, Ms. Glover reinforced the broader vision, saying, “Through GIIS, IIF is committed to establishing Nigeria as a leader in gender-inclusive investments, showing the world that economic prosperity and social impact can go hand-in-hand.”