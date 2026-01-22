Foundation Set To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Gen Murtala Muhammed’s Assassination

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has announced the commencement of a series of national and international commemorative activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed (GCFR).

Observed in February 2026, the golden anniversary offers a moment of national reflection on the enduring legacy of a leader whose brief but transformative tenure redefined governance, restored discipline in the civil service, and positioned Nigeria as a principled voice for justice, unity, and Pan-Africanism on the global stage.

Speaking on the significance of the milestone, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation, said the commemoration is designed not only to honour the past, but to inspire the future. She said: “Fifty years on, General Murtala Muhammed remains a moral compass for leadership in Africa.