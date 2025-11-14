Foundation Seeks Climate Justice, Decent Jobs For Entrepreneurs

The Eminent Emerging Entrepreneurs Foundation (EEEF), an NGO, has urged entrepreneurs to embrace climate justice and sustainable innovation as tools for creating decent jobs and curbing unemployment in Nigeria.

Mr Eberechi Marcus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EEEF, made the call at the 9th Annual EEEF Summit in Abuja. The summit was organised by the EEEF in partnership with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and themed, “Strategic Positioning and Climate Justice, Keys to Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Inclusive Decent Job Creation.”

Marcus said that the summit brought together Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) operators, policymakers and industry players to discuss strategies for inclusive growth and employment creation. He said that the theme of the summit emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to adopt eco-friendly business models.

He said that participants were encouraged to leverage climate change opportunities to create jobs while promoting fairness and justice in economic activities. The CEO added that this year’s event was oversubscribed, showing the growing interest of young people in entrepreneurship and job creation.

According to him, over 5,000 young Nigerians have been trained through EEEF’s initiatives in the past 10 years across various entrepreneurial skills. He added that the foundation was planning to link the participants with institutions and funding opportunities to help expand their businesses and enhance employability.

“The organisation is planing to launch a national campaign to promote decent job creation as a social right for Nigerians.

“The foundation has also signed an MoU with the National Human Rights Commission to institutionalise the campaign for decent job creation. “The EEEF partners with national and international organisa- tions to ensure its programmes are sustainable and not one-off projects,” he said.