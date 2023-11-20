Foundation Rewards 18 Science Students In Ondo

Dr Ekunsami Scholarship Foundation has rewarded 18 science students of the United Grammar School, (UGS), Ode Irele, in Ondo State for emerging as the best in their various categories as part of efforts to spur them to academic excellence.

According to the foundation, the recipients were the best students in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Integrated Science at both junior and senior secondary school levels.

Presenting the cash awards over the weekend, the founder of the foundation, and an alumnus of the school, Dr Bamidele Ekunsanmi said the Dele Ekunsanmi Scholarship Foundation was set up in 2003 to help indigent students through high school and college education.

Represented by a retired Director of Federal Airports Authority Nigeria, (FAAN), Mrs. Beatrice Obanla (nee Ekunsanmi), he said the foundation “set up in memory of my late parents Chief Olaniyi Ekunsanmi and Lady Elizabeth Ekunsanmi, has since then awarded over 50 scholarships and prizes to deserving students both in Nigeria and the United States.”

Dr Ekunsanmi, who graduated from the school in 1977, is a Practicing Medical Consultant of Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology in the United States. He is a Prince from the Opetusin Royal family in the Irele Kingdom.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Tokunbo Ilesanmi, expressed excitements over the awards, celebrated the awardees and urged other students to improve on their academic performance, not only to qualify for future awards, but become better citizens and professionals.

Principal of UGS, Mr. Akinmeji commended the initiative, stating that it would go a long way to motivate the awardees to improve on their academic performance especially in the science subjects. He advised other ex-students of the school to sponsor similar awards in the art subjects.