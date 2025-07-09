Foundation Reaffirms Commitment To Deepening Social Impact Across Nigeria

SG Holdings Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SG Holdings Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development through a far-reaching suite of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives spanning health, education, youth empowerment, and faith-based community development.

In a statement commemorating ten years of transformative community engagement, the Foundation under the visionary leadership of Mr. Deji Somoye, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SG Holdings Limited positioned itself as a model for private sector-led impact.

“We are not waiting for perfect systems before acting,” Mr. Somoye asserted. “Healthcare is one of those needs that cannot wait.”

The Foundation’s healthcare interventions have proven among its most resonant. From sponsoring over 200 hernia surgeries in Ogun State to delivering large-scale medical outreach in Ijemo, Abeokuta impacting more than 600 residents with diagnostic testing, eye screening, and wellness education SG Holdings Foundation has consistently prioritized accessible care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation supplied critical PPE to LASUTH and, in 2023, enhanced mobility and dignity for patients with the donation of 100 wheelchairs to rural health centres.

Setting itself apart in the CSR landscape, SG Holdings Foundation has invested significantly in faith-based infrastructure, recognizing the multifaceted role of religious institutions in Nigerian society.

Projects include the construction of churches such as the Venerable Jacob Olabode Farombi Memorial Anglican Church, alongside donations of generators, musical instruments, hymn books, and a custom-made $18,000 processional cross. “At SG Holdings, we believe spiritual growth goes hand-in-hand with national development,” Somoye said.

In a sustained effort to fight poverty and dependency, the Foundation has empowered over 50 youths and widows with business grants and vocational tools including tailoring machines, welding kits, and hairdressing equipment helping beneficiaries regain financial independence and dignity.

“Every youth or widow we empower is a life redirected, a dream reignited, and a future secured,” noted Mr. Somoye.

The Foundation’s investment in education combines infrastructure, digital access, and talent development.

The complete transformation of the Abeokuta South Local Government Primary School and the donation of an E-Library and Youth Development Centre to the Anglican Diocese of Egba West underscore its long-term commitment to educational uplift.

Additionally, the Foundation’s scholarship program and annual science quiz competition foster academic excellence and STEM engagement.

In 2024, 20 students were awarded scholarships of up to ₦250,000 each, while quiz winners received up to ₦1 million in prizes and their schools benefitted from science lab upgrades.

As the SG Holdings Foundation celebrates a decade of service, its outlook remains firmly forward-looking. “We are not simply responding to needs,” said Somoye.

“We are setting a standard for private sector involvement that is authentic, strategic, and deeply human.”

With plans to scale its interventions and deepen its reach, the Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of people-centered impact, dignity, and opportunity in Nigeria.