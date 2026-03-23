Foundation Pushes For Sign Language In Schools

The Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation for People Living with Disabilities has urged all levels of government to integrate sign language into the curricula of primary and secondary schools in Nigeria to promote inclusivity and equal access to education. Coordinator Kehinde Oshilaja made the call during a charity outreach programme over the weekend in Lagos.

The event featured the distribution of food items and Zakat to vulnerable members of the community, particularly persons living with disabilities. Oshilaja stressed that making sign language a standard part of the educational system would significantly improve communication, learning opportunities, and social integration for hearing-impaired individuals.

He further urged government authorities to provide adequate shelter and social support systems for persons living with disabilities, noting that many remain underserved and vulnerable. According to him, the Foundation’s activities are rooted in religious principles of compassion and charity.