Foundation Provides Scholarship To 400 Less Privilege Youth In Kebbi

In a clear demonstration of genuine support for the less privileged educational pursuit in Kebbi State, M-Tech Universal Concept Foundation, under the Chairmanship of Architect Manir Musa Jega, a business tycoon and philanthropist has concluded arrangement for the sponsorship of 400 less privileged youths to institutions of higher learning in the country.

Already, 400 forms for this year’s Joint Admission and Matriculation(JAMB) examination, have been secured for distribution to those who will be screened and found to qualify for the forthcoming examination.

At an interactive meeting with some community elders in Jega, the Chairman of the foundation and in Jega, Arch Manir Musa Managing Director of M-Tech Nigeria Limited Architect Manir Musa Jega announces that interested youths from Jega, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama Birnin Kebbi, and Gwandu local government areas have been invited for the screening scheduled to hold in Jega, on Sunday.

In addition to the free JAMB forms, all those who will attend the screening exercise will be given transport money to and from their respective villages.

Furthermore, a fully equipped ICT Centre with experienced teachers has been provided to be used for tutorials for the successful students and eventual conduct of the examination.

Interestingly too, all those who will pass the JAMB Examination and secure admission in any institution of higher learning will be given financial support for registration and other requirements throughout their courses.

He appeals to wealthy individuals and corporate organisations with glaring God’s intervention in their lives and businesses to assist the poor and less privileged in the society by providing any support that can improve their socioeconomic well-being and contribute to the development of their communities.