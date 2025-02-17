Foundation Provides Free Medical Outreach To Over 500 Beneficiaries

Share

The NEWBEC Foundation recently organized a free medical outreach in Benin-City, where no fewer than 500 people benefited from various medical services.

The event, which took place around Uselu, Egor Local Government Area, was held to mark the 2025 Valentine’s Day. Beneficiaries received free medical check-ups, eye tests, and over 150 free eye glasses.

Drugs were also supplied to those in need, and x-rays, blood pressure checks, and sugar level checks were conducted. Titilayo Abiodun, Manager of the Foundation, commended the beneficiaries for taking advantage of the free services.

“We have discovered that there are many people that don’t know their health status, and the ones that would want to know, may not have the money, so the essence of this outreach is to draw these people and give them the opportunity to check themselves”, Abiodun said.

Share

Please follow and like us: