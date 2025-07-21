Foundation Picks ED

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has appointed Sam Ogbemi Daibo as executive director. His appointment follows the retirement of Mr. Tunji Idowu earlier this year, whose leadership significantly advanced foundation’s vision and regional impact.

Daibo, a development strategist and seasoned stakeholder engagement expert, has over 35 years of experience spanning the private sector, public policy, and social investment.

Prior to his reappointment, Daibo has held several senior roles at Chevron Nigeria Limited, most recently as direc tor of government affairs.

He returns to PIND having previously served as its 3xecutive director from 2013 to 2016, during which he helped transform the organisation from a corporate social responsibility concept into a leading force for sustainable peace and economic development in the Niger Delta.

He was instrumental in shaping Chevron’s community engagement strategy and played a key role in transitioning the company’s General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) model into the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) framework, in line with Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).