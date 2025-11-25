New Telegraph

November 25, 2025
Foundation Partners FG To Boost Digital Skills Among Civil Servants

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has teamed up with the Federal Government to strengthen digital capacity across the Civil Service, launching a programme designed to modernise public service delivery and improve efficiency nationwide.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and Coronation Group, aims to equip civil servants with the practical digital skills needed to drive smarter, technology-enabled governance.

Announced in a statement yesterday by Eniola Olowu, Deputy Director of Programmes at the Foundation, the training targets outdated work processes and the low digital proficiency that still hinder service delivery in many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The organisers said the goal is to help civil servants adopt tools that support automation, data-driven decision-making, and improved collaboration for fastering, more transparent public service.

