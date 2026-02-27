Foundation, Oxford Open Leadership Scheme For Africans

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has opened applications for the sixth cohort of its flagship AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), a leadership development initiative delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The foundation’s Executive Vice-Chair, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, stating that the programme is designed to equip high-potential public sector leaders across Africa with the skills and networks required to drive institutional reform.

According to her, applications are open to qualified public servants from all English-speaking African countries and will close on April 12, 2026, while the programme is scheduled to commence in October 2026.

“Across Africa, the complexity of public sector challenges demands more than good intentions. It requires reformers who understand systems, can navigate institutional realities, and are equipped to implement sustainable change. The AIG PLP is designed to meet this need,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

She added that since its launch in 2021, the programme has recorded measurable impact across the continent, with alumni designing and implementing more than 230 reform projects within ministries, departments and agencies.

Highlighting one of the outcomes, she said a PLP alumna, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Lagos State DSVA, launched a secure self-reporting tool that allows survivors of domestic and sexual abuse safely document incidents and preserve evidence.

“Survivors are already accessing support, and the tool ensures that crucial proof is protected until justice can be sought. This is one of over 230 impactful reform projects being implemented across sectors as diverse as healthcare, finance, agriculture, and education.

“We are seeing proof every day that investing in the capacity and leadership potential of people delivers the kind of transformation that policy alone cannot achieve,” she said.

The six-month executive education programme is delivered by Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and combines online learning with an intensive residential module.

“It is offered at no cost to selected participants, with the foundation covering accommodation and feeding during the residential phase.

Participants will receive training on negotiating in the public interest, harnessing digital technology for governance, strengthening public organisations, and upholding integrity in public life.

“The curriculum culminates in a capstone reform project requiring participants to apply their skills to real-world institutional challenges.