Foundation, Oxford Open Leadership Scheme For Africans

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has opened applications for the sixth cohort of its flagship AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), a leadership development initiative delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The foundation’s Executive Vice-Chair, Ofovwe Aig Imoukhuede, disclosed this in a statement, stating that the programme is designed to equip high-potential public sector leaders across Africa with the skills and networks required to drive institutional reform.

According to her, applications are open to qualified public servants from all English-speaking African countries and will close on April 12, 2026, while the programme is scheduled to commence in October 2026.

“Across Africa, the complexity of public sector challenges demands more than good intentions. It requires reformers who understand systems, can navigate institutional realities, and are equipped to implement sustainable change.

The AIG PLP is designed to meet this need,” Aig-Imoukhuede said. She added that since its launch in 2021, the programme has recorded measurable impact across the continent, with alumni designing and implementing more than 230 reform projects within ministries, departments and agencies.