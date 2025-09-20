Foundation Organises Stage Play In Lagos

Street Project Founda- tion, a Lagos based charity organisation is embarking on an advoca- cy project by organising a stage play, titled Bobo, on Saturday, at Gerard Catho- lic Church, Araromi Gbagada, Lagos.

The Lead Visioner of the Foundation, Mrs. Rita Ezenwa–Okoro, who made this known, said: “At the heart of the Artvocacy is the protection of Child Domes- tic Workers (CDWs), one of the most vulnerable and in- visible groups of children in Nigeria.”

She disclosed that “The stage play is part of a larg- er effort supported by The Freedom Fund and the U.S. Government to raise awareness, shift attitudes, and build accountability around child domestic workers’ protection in Nigeria.” She said: “Many young boys and girls working in homes as ‘house helps’ face exploitation, abuse, isolation, and loss of ed- ucation opportunities.

Their struggles often go unseen because domes- tic work happens behind closed doors, leaving them without adequate legal or community protection.”

Rita Ezenwa-Okoro added that Street Proj- ect Foundation, through ARTvocacy, is using the- atre and performance as tools of social change to shine a light on these hid- den realities.

By creating a safe stage for young people to tell stories from their own communities, projects like BOBO call at- tention to child rights, amplify silenced voices, and encourage society to rec- ognise that “house helps” are first and foremost chil- dren who deserve dignity, education, and protection.