Foundation Okays Business Support To 25 Special Needs Parents

The Oyetty Foundation has provided business support to strengthen parents with special needs children in Lagos.

In celebration of its third anniversary, the Foundation presented a Suzuki Mini Bus to Mr Adenrele Onipede, a parent from the Modupe Cole Special School, Akoka and business support to 25 other parents.

The gesture drew emotional reactions from guests and underscored the foundation’s commitment to easing the burdens of families who often struggle with mobility and daily caregiving demands.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the Foundation, Mrs Oyetola Akande, reflected on the organisation’s progress and the increasing number of families who have benefited from its empowerment programmes.

She said: “We’ve been able to support many parents in ways that help them rebuild their lives. “Some have started businesses, some returned to school, and others have secured jobs.

“Our mission is simple — to empower parents caring for children with mental and developmental conditions.” Akande also encouraged other foundations to remain committed to their causes, noting that consistent service creates lasting community impact. Addressing parents of children with special needs, Akande urged them to embrace their children with love and patience.