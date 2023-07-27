Foundation, OGAV Partner On Summer Camp For Girls

Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) and the Ornaments of Grace and Virtues Initiative (OGAV) have kicked off the 2023 Girl’s Leadership & Mentoring (GLAM) Summer Camp in Lagos. OGAV and CEF are hosting the 6th edition of the camp with the theme “I’M A Girl: Carrier Exploration with Health & Wellness.”

At the commencement of the 6th edition of GLAM and the 10th anniversary of OGAV, Mr. Barnabas Olise, the Managing Director/CEO of Cakasa Nigeria Company Limited (CNC), represented by the Executive Director, CEF, Mrs. Helen Egbe, announced that the 2023 Camp marks a significant milestone in CNC’s commitment to nurturing and empowering young girls from low-income families in Education District I, Agege, Lagos State.

Mr. Olise expressed his sincere appreciation to Mrs. Busola Kolade, the President and Founder of OGAV, for her unwavering dedication and vision in creating an organisation that empowers girls to become independent, responsible, and influential young women who positively impact society.