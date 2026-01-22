Foundation Offers Scholarships To Children In Egbe/Idimu

The Omoba Foundation has once again reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian service through the successful hosting of its annual children’s party and economic support outreach.

The event, held at the Omoba Royal Hotel, Agodo, Egbe/Idimu in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, attracted a large turnout of children, parents, community leaders, and well-wishers.

Activities at the event included the distribution of school materials, the awarding of scholarships to deserving students, and the presentation of gifts to children and vulnerable members of the community.

The initiative aims to promote education, ease economic hardship, and bring renewed hope to beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of the Foundation, Chief Dr. Olaniyi Adeleye (Omoba), emphasized that the outreach is a yearly commitment driven by compassion and purpose.

“This annual outreach is our way of reminding every child in this community that they matter, that their dreams are valid, and that someone believes in their future,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of education, Omoba explained that the Foundation’s scholarship and learning support programs are designed to create lasting opportunities for children.

“Education remains the strongest tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, and through scholarships and learning materials, we are intentionally investing in tomorrow’s leaders,” he added.

The program also featured a lively children’s party with games, entertainment, refreshments, and gift presentations, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration. According to Omoba, the Foundation’s intervention goes beyond material support.

“The Omoba Foundation is not just about giving gifts; it is about restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity to children and vulnerable families,” he said.

Omoba recalled that the maiden edition of the children’s party and empowerment initiative was held in Ekiti State, noting that the program’s consistent expansion reflects the Foundation’s growing impact.

“From Ekiti to Egbe/Idimu, our mission remains the same—to transform lives and uplift communities through compassion and action,” he remarked.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Oba Mudashiru Salaudeen Odejobi, Alagodo of Agogo, commended the Foundation for its consistency, describing the initiative as a meaningful contribution to community development and social welfare in Egbe/Idimu LCDA.

Community members and beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the Foundation, acknowledging that the annual intervention continues to inspire hope and positively affect lives.

Reaffirming its vision, the Omoba Foundation pledged to sustain and expand the program as part of its broader mission to transform lives, promote education, and create lasting impact across communities.