Foundation Offers Free Medical Services To Edo Community

Residents of Gbelebu community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State and its environs were, during the Easter celebrations, offered free medical care services by the Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo Foundation.

Gbelebu dwellers and those from the neighbouring villages such as Madagbayo, Safarogbo and Gbelemotin, were offered free medical services, with some of them referred to the Iguobazuwa General Hospital for further attention.

Among the services offered free by the Foundation were medical glasses to those with sight problems, medications for minor ailments and free medical check-ups like Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Glucose Test, to determine the general health status of the beneficiaries.

The Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo Foundation was established in 2024 by the children of late Chief Aaron Ponuwei Ebelo, in memory of their father who was the Okito of Gbelebu, a part of the Arogbo Ijaw-Ibe Clan, who passed on April 7, 2023.

