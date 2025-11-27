Foundation Offers Free Medical Outreach In Iperu Community

The Olowo Oloye Foundation, led by its Chairman and Founder, Dr Sakirat Madein, as part of her community impact has organised free medical outreach for residents of Iperu Akesan town in Ogun State.

The free medical outreach was held at the Alaperu Palace on yesterday November 26, commencing from 10am, as essential health screenings, consultations, medications, and health education was provided to hundreds of residents of Iperu and its environs.

The foundation in a statement signed by the founder Dr Madein yesterday said the reinforcing the foundation’s steady commitment to the well-being and development of Iperu Akesanland is topmost.

The first female Accountant-General of the Federation, said: “The Free Health Programme is our modest contribution towards building a healthier, stronger, and more united Iperu Akesanland. We remain dedicated to the progress and empowerment of our people.”