Foundation Offers Free Cervical Cancer Screening, Hosts Awareness Walk

In a remarkable display of commitment to public health, the Mohammed Baba Memorial Foundation organized a two-day free cervical cancer screening event for women aged 21 to 65.

The screening, which took place at the Primary Healthcare Center in Idu, Abuja, Nigeria, attracted scores of women eager to take proactive steps towards their health.

The event, led by Aisha Mohammed, ran from January 23 to January 24 and offered free Pap smears, a common diagnostic procedure for early detection of cervical cancer. Health professionals were on hand to educate attendees about the risk factors, prevention strategies, and the importance of regular screenings.

But the foundation’s efforts didn’t stop there. On the third day, January 25, the Mohammed Baba Memorial Foundation hosted a walk to create awareness for cervical cancer.

The walk, which drew participation from local residents, healthcare professionals, and community leaders, aimed to highlight the importance of early detection and prevention in combating cervical cancer.

Aisha Mohammed, who founded the foundation in memory of her late brother, Mohammed Baba, was inspired to launch this initiative after personally experiencing the profound loss of her aunt to cervical cancer.

“I lost my aunt to cervical cancer several years ago. It was devastating, and it became clear to me that knowledge is key in preventing more lives from being lost,” said Aisha Mohammed.

“By offering free screenings and increasing awareness, we are taking the first step toward reducing the number of cases of cervical cancer, which can often be prevented with early detection.”

The Mohammed Baba Memorial Foundation’s efforts to offer these screenings free of charge is a significant step in improving public health, particularly in regions where access to healthcare may be limited.

With cervical cancer being the second most common cancer among women worldwide, early detection and preventive care are critical in saving lives.

As the event came to a close, many women expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be screened and educated on the importance of early detection. Aisha Mohammed and her foundation continue to advocate for wider access to healthcare and greater public awareness of cervical cancer.

“Creating awareness and ensuring women are aware of their health options is essential. We will keep pushing to expand these efforts to more communities,” she added.

