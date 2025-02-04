Foundation Offers Free BP Screenings, Relief 300+ Elderly In Lagos

Share

Tomog Foundation, an NGO owned by German-based medical practitioner, Omotoyosi Morgas, recently completed its first activation, a Blood Pressure Awareness Outreach targeting rural areas.

The initial phase focused on Lagos mainland, with two successful programs, and witnessed the provisional care of over 300 elderly individuals.

On the first day in Ebute Metta, the foundation partnered with the Executive Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Omolola R. Essien.

The local government provided doctors, nurses, and other health practitioners, as well as free high blood pressure medication and COVID-19 test kits.

The Tomog Foundation distributed relief aid to 150 people and recorded a 60% prevalence of high blood pressure among those screened, primarily individuals aged 60 and above.

Doctors provided counselling on managing hypertension and diabetes, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Those diagnosed with high blood pressure received either a digital monitor or medication.

The second day’s outreach in Shitta, Surulere, saw an even higher rate of high blood pressure, with 85% of those screened receiving a diagnosis. Over 300 elderly residents received palliatives, and those with high blood pressure were given free digital blood pressure monitors and guidance on home monitoring.

The outreach offered several services, including free medical screenings, blood pressure awareness education, free digital blood pressure monitors, and relief aid in the form of food items.

The Tomog Foundation distributed over 200 digital blood pressure monitors across the two events. While this wasn’t enough to cover all identified cases, the foundation believes it made a significant positive impact. With increased resources and support, they plan to expand their efforts in the future.

The foundation announced that its next project, planned for the first quarter of this year, will focus on raising blood pressure awareness in underdeveloped parts of Nigeria.

