Foundation Offers 400 Beneficiaries In Delta Free Healthcare

In a significant boost to community health, over 400 individuals in Irri, Isoko South, Delta State recently benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Okeoghene. Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation on April 27.

This initiative raises awareness about Sickle Cell Disease – providing crucial medical services to the people within the community. The one-day outreach offered a wide range of healthcare services, including health education sessions, free blood pressure and sugar level checks, complimentary malaria and HIV tests, eye examinations and the distribution of free reading glasses.

Additionally, beneficiaries received free medication and referrals for further hospital care when necessary, all aimed at improving the health and well-being of the local population. Erezi Eterigho, Founder of Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation and Proprietress of Giantsteps Trasjo School, articulated her gratitude for the commitment, dedication and support received from donors, volunteers and healthcare professionals who made the outreach a success.

“Witnessing the profound impact of this outreach on the lives of the people in Irri fills us with immense gratitude. We are thankful for the dedication of our volunteers and medical professionals and the generosity of our donors, whose support made it possible to bring essential healthcare to those in need.

“We are driven by a profound sense of responsibility to enhance the quality of life for individuals within our communities and this outreach exemplifies our dedication to providing resources and essential healthcare support.

Witnessing the positive impact of our efforts fuels our determination to expand our reach and continue making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most,” She concluded. The outreach witnessed an impressive turnout of residents from Irri, Isoko South, Delta State, all of whom gratefully received free consultations, essential medications and other specialized treatments.

Numerous beneficiaries conveyed their sincere appreciation for the life-changing medical services provided during the event. Now in its fourth year, the Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation has reached and positively impacted over two million individuals, including women, children, youths and men from diverse backgrounds.

