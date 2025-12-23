Foundation Offers 20 Students Scholarships, Launches ‘Million Mask Movement’

A Foundation, under the aegis of the Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation, has offered scholarships to at least 20 deserving students of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior & Senior Secondary School, Ijeshatedo, Surulere in Lagos State.

This is as the Foundation in partnership with ‘The Ever Forward Club,’ also launched the ‘Million Mask Movement Workshop,’ which took place at the office of Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Authority, (LCDA), Hon. Odunayo Oluwafemi Daniel, alongside the Principal of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior & Senior Secondary School, Mrs Florence Olodeoku.

While stating that the scholarships and the Million Mask Movement were parts of the foundation’s programmes for building human capital development and to encourage brilliant students, it added that the projects were in alignment with and support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sean’s mother, HRH Queen Mother, Amb Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi, during the scholarship presentation ceremony stated that it was time to invest more on education in the country for social and economic benefits and national development. She expressed delight that her children are involved in human capital development and giving back to the society, which she said had been the legacy of the family lineage.

Labinjo-Ajayi fondly called ‘Mama Diaspora,’ who noted that some Diasporans had been investing in their alma maters, also appealed to them to do more for their schools and Nigeria as a whole, even as she called on those yet to support their alma mater to give back to the society from which they were born or raised. She said: “I am so happy my son is doing this.

All my children are doing it, because they said they took after me. So, as my mother used to tell me, I want all my people in the Diaspora to come back home and assist the present administration, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda Initiative to revamp this economy, especially our primary and secondary schools.”

Sean, who is the Co-initiator of the foundation with his wife, also a Co-initiator of Tarra, stated that the scholarships and the initiatives were strengthened by the foundation’s collaboration with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at empowering Nigerian youth through mentorship and educational support. He, however, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for their unwavering support.

He said: “As part of our commitment, the Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation also awarded scholarships to 20 deserving students, further supporting their academic pursuits. The Million Mask Movement is designed to bridge the wellness and education gap, fostering authentic leadership and creating scalable safe spaces for Nigerian youth.