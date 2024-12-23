Foundation Names ED

Share

Punuka Foundation has appointed Elizabeth Idigbe as first executive director. Idigbe, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) is the managing partner at Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors.

With over 36 years of work experience, she is widely known for her expertise in security documentation, real property transactions, estate management, debt recovery/factoring and business restructuring, perfection of title, company secretarial services, employment law and general corporate practice.

She oversees the firm’s energy and power, real estate, trust and wealth management and company secretarial practice groups.

Idigbe, a law graduate of the University of Benin was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and obtained an LLM from the University of Lagos in 1989.

Idigbe is a full member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an executive member of the institute from 2017 to 2019.

