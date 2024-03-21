Foundation Moves To Tackle Childhood Hunger

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation has expressed its determination to combat childhood hunger and enhance educational outcomes in Nigeria.

The foundation has rolled out its ground-breaking ‘Early Childhood School Feeding Programme’ that will nourish more than 160 children each day. It noted that the initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing food insecurity among young learners.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Lawumi Fajemirokun, said the programme aims to provide nutritious meals to primary school children, with a specific focus on underserved communities, targeting areas where access to proper nutrition remains a challenge, hindering children’s ability to thrive in their academic pursuits.

Fajemirokun said: “The early childhood school feeding program is one of our vital interventions within the educational sector.

While collaborating with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education on implementing a feeding program for pupils from primary 1 onwards.”