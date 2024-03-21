New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Foundation Moves To…

Foundation Moves To Tackle Childhood Hunger

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation  has expressed its determination to combat childhood  hunger and enhance educational outcomes in Nigeria.

The foundation has rolled  out its ground-breaking  ‘Early Childhood School  Feeding Programme’ that  will nourish more than 160  children each day. It noted that the initiative marks a  significant step forward in  addressing food insecurity among young learners.

Speaking at the launch  of the initiative, Executive  Director of the foundation,  Mrs Lawumi Fajemirokun,  said the programme aims  to provide nutritious meals  to primary school children,  with a specific focus on underserved communities, targeting areas where access to  proper nutrition remains a  challenge, hindering children’s ability to thrive in their academic pursuits.

Fajemirokun said: “The early childhood school feeding program is one of our  vital interventions within  the educational sector.

While  collaborating with the Lagos  State Universal Basic Education on implementing a feeding program for pupils from  primary 1 onwards.”

Read Previous

Abaribe To Partner MOUAU Centre For Youth Empowerment, Job Creation
Read Next

50% of women, children’re anaemic –UNICEF