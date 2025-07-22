Foundation Moves To Revive Abia Students’ Interest In Mathematics

The Prince Paul Ikonne Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to reviving students’ interest in mathematics through its annual inter-secondary school competition in Abia State, tagged ‘Enyimbapedia’.

New Telegraph covered the final round of the 2025 edition the second in the series which was aired live on Enyimba TV and Radio. The competition featured six schools divided into three groups: Glorious Learning World College and Deeper Life High School in Group A, Great Charismabase Standard Academy and Christ the King Cathedral Secondary School in Group B, and Supreme College and Academy and Divine International Schools in Group C.

After the preliminary round held on Monday, July 14, 2025, three schools Deeper Life High School, Christ the King Cathedral Secondary School, and Divine International Schools advanced to the finals.

In a keenly contested final round, Deeper Life High School emerged as the overall winner, taking home the ₦1 million first-place prize. Divine International Schools and Christ the King Cathedral Secondary School secured the second and third positions, winning ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively.

Moses Orji, Media Adviser to the Prince Paul Ikonne Foundation, said the initiative is part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility, designed to inspire excellence in students, schools, and parents while fostering a culture of academic achievement and innovation.

“This is the second edition. We also have a debate version of this program, but this edition focused solely on mathematics because we’ve observed a steady decline in students’ interest in the subject,” Orji said.

He explained that the competition was born out of the foundation’s desire to reawaken enthusiasm for mathematics, describing it as the gateway to science and technology.

“Students today are more engrossed in their phones. Mathematics is like a jealous lover — when you abandon it, it abandons you. We want to create awareness and reward diligence,” he added.

Addressing the absence of public schools in the competition, Orji clarified that they were invited through multiple channels, including radio and written communications weeks before the preliminaries began.

“Even last year, no public school participated. This reflects the state of our public education system, where teachers lack motivation due to poor support from the government,” he said.

He commended the teachers of participating schools for their dedication and called on Governor Alex Otti to reconsider recent statements suggesting that passing promotion exams does not guarantee advancement.

“That’s very discouraging for teachers. If someone meets the criteria and passes their exam, they should be promoted. It’s demoralizing otherwise,” Orji said.

He also cited a recent report indicating that Abia is among eight states yet to implement the new minimum wage for teachers.

“I don’t see how any teacher can give their best under these conditions. Salaries are stagnant while inflation is galloping,” he said.

The winning team from Deeper Life High School, represented by Wisdom Okoro and Promise Mba, attributed their success to teamwork and the unwavering support of their teachers.

“We worked hand in hand to prepare. We thank our teachers and the organizers for giving us this platform,” they said.

The runners-up, Emmanuel Chijioke and Favour Chijioke of Divine International School, who were winners of the first edition, said the competition helped them identify new areas of improvement.

“This year’s competition was fair. We’ll study harder next time. We thank our teachers — they’re the real winners,” they said.

The second runners-up, Christ the King Cathedral College, represented by Okoroafor Ikechukwu and his teammate, also thanked the organizers and acknowledged that their main challenge was time management.

“The questions were familiar and the judging fair, but we need to work on managing our time better,” they noted.

The Enyimbapedia competition continues to grow in popularity, with calls for greater participation from both public and private schools in future editions.