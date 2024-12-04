Foundation Moves To Empower Indigent People In Ndoki

Share

As a first-time visitor, who must have been inundated with tales about the Ndoki Igbo subgroup, of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, you would be shocked by the level of squalor and neglect visited on the people, as the region is reeling from abject poverty and under-development.

The land is empty, abandoned, neglected and almost lifeless as it has become a hamlet for a few kindred in contrast to it once rich, and abundant land, full of vibrancy and colours. Sadly, all that has given way and in its stead what assail the eye is a picture of an abandoned habitation, with the few people left in the community struggling to stay alive.

With the young men constantly engaging in menial jobs, and young ladies seen working hard in village markets daily, only a few privileged ones have access to higher education, leading to several reports of early marriages across the communities.

For a land richly blessed with oil together with its neighbouring Asa people of Ukwa West Local Government Area, there is absolutely no single government presence in the whole of Ndoki land. Ndoki land today has no factory, no modern functional hospital, no modern market, no presence of a single commercial bank, and no government institution of higher learning and no skill acquisition centre.

The land is a completely abandoned area while the people are better described as neglected and forgotten people of Abia State.

Igbo subgroup

Geographically, the Ndoki, an Igbo subgroup, are the aboriginals of Ukwa East LGA of Abia State, Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, and are seen in pockets of communities in the Ukanafun LGA of Akwa-Ibom State.

With pockets of riverine communities where the historic Imo River flows through to connect to rivers in AkwaIbom and Imo states, Ndoki originally should be a tourist and industrial haven.

It boasts historic towns like Akwete, Ohambele, Ohaobu, Obuaku and Azumini notably serving pots and centres for early palm oil merchants and traders trading in weaved clothes. Ndoki people are not new to hard work, as they are naturally farmers, fishermen and cloth weavers.

Their land is arguably one of the most cosmopolitan Igbo towns as it serves as a meeting point for oil palm transactions between Igbos, Ibibios, Annangs, Ogonis Ijaws and other neighbouring Nigerian tribes across the Imo River.

However, several years of poor governance in Abia State and a complete man’s inhumanity to man, have led to the political marginalisation of this formerly rich land and the people subdued and conquered.

Until recently, no roads linking Ndoki land in Abia, be it the Aba-OpoboAzumini Road, the Aba-Obohia Road, the Aba-Ohanku Road, the AkweteUmuagbai Road and the Obehie-Azumini-Obohia-Ukanafun Road is either motorable or fit to walk on, passing accessing the land a torturous task.

Eruba Dimgba Foundation

Aware of the plight of the people, the Eruba Dimgba Foundation (EDF) has stepped in, with the hope of bringing succour to the people through its empowerment activities.

This is as the foundation on November 17, 2024 was formally launched in a colourful ceremony held at the Obohia Ndoki Town Hall. The foundation is set up by Chief Eruba Dimgba, the Abia State Commissioner to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking during the inauguration of EDF, Chief Eruba Dimgba said that he is not the richest in Ukwa East and Ukwa West, but that the foundation is a commitment to serving humanity.

Dimgba, however, urged Ndoki people and the entire Ukwa people to forget about the fact that the foundation bears his name, and embraced it as their own property and ensure it never dies.

He said that the foundation takes care of the most vulnerable in Ukwa society and equally uplift their best talents, widows, the sick and the less privileged.

Dimgba pointed out that EDF is not for rich traders, but for petty traders, all those who cannot buy Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) forms.

He said that as far as EDF is concerned, he will leverage his wealth of experiences and the friends he has all over the globe to enhance the foundation and ensure it is sustainable. “I don’t want this foundation to die. It has come to stay.

Those who found it difficult to approach certain micro financial institutions are all over our land, but with what we’re doing today, a lot of things will get to those who deserve it,” he said.

He urged the people of both Ukwa East and Ukwa West to always remember the foundation in their prayers so that inordinate desires of some greedy individuals will not lead to the destruction of the foundation.

According to him: “This vision, long nurtured in my hearts, has finally become a reality, dedicated to providing vital support and succour to the underprivileged in our society.

“Our mission is to enhance their well-being, ensure their access to quality education, instil hope in orphaned children and disadvantaged individuals, and strive to reintegrate them into the society by empowering them for a purposeful engagement which is in fulfilling our heartfelt desire and to the glory of God.

“We warmly invite individuals and organisations to partner with us, contributing to the establishment of a robust foundation that will propel our objectives and positively impact our community and beyond.”

Endorsement

Chief William Nwanguma, a prominent Ukwa leader and representative of the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Marc Wabara, said that the inauguration of EDF is the first of its kind in Ukwa land. This is as he disclosed: “What’s happening here today had never happened before.

A serving NDDC Commissioner having a foundation to take care of the vulnerable and our people that have been neglected. “I’m so overwhelmed and I’m happy to be a part of this. I have already given my commitment to this move.

Most of us are over 70, so it’s our duty to pass this kind of self-help action to the younger ones. “Our people have been galvanised today and they’re supporting the foundation financially so it could do well.

My brothers are fully in support.” A former Chairman of Ukwa East LGA, Emeka Stanley described EDF as a welcomed development and a vehicle for further development in Ukwa land. According to him: “I’m taking it from the basis of a frontier view which has exposure to what he’s going to do.

This is a foundation for the less privileged, and he’s doing something to establish this foundation. “To rich out to the poor, needy and less privileged. I know that when all materialises, a lot of our people will have something to fall back on in these hard times. “Most importantly, the entrepreneurship aspect of the move will train people to be self-reliant and help others.

He needs our support and anybody doing this type of honourable thing will always have my 100% support.” The Head of all Traditional Rulers of Ndoki Igbo Subgroup from Abia, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom, HRH Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekeke, Aku-1 of Obeaku-Ndoki Kingdom, said that he is overwhelmed and urged other public servants to emulate the footsteps of Dimgba.

“This is the first time a public servant from our land has come home to remember the indigent people. So, we have to commend and support him,” he said. Speaking further he added:

“Dimgba has set a very high standard for others who are in public service on what is required of them. Let them emulate him, for he has set a very high standard and we should look at him very well.

“He has started it and has handed over the foundation to us to own it, and I’ll go back to the grassroots as the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers in the whole of Ndoki, both Rivers, Abia and Akwa-Ibom.

I’ll also tell my people to rally round and support this foundation.” Comrade Benedict Godson, former All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in Abia State, described the EDF as a well thought out move to help the people.

He said: “The Founder, Chief Eruba Dimgba, is my friend and he introduced this foundation to help the Ukwa people. I’m not surprised to see over one thousand people here today because the people really need what he’s bringing.

“The hall can’t accommodate people. There are many people outside this hall today. Eruba Dimgba and what he did with the road from Obehie to Ndoki land will remain an unforgettable achievement in the history of this land. Coming up with this one now is unprecedented. The people are seeing a born leader and they’re happy.”

On his part, Paul Taribo, the immediate past member representing Ukwa East at the Abia State House of Assembly, said that what Dimgba did by launching a foundation while in office is very commendable.

“This foundation is being inaugurated while he’s still in office which means he’s determined to deliver on his mandate and not the ones that are established after the person must have left office, discovered he didn’t do well and floated a foundation to clean up his image.

“What he’s doing here today shows that he has the people at heart and that service is his main aim. It behoves us the elites of Ukwa to support him.

We’re all happy about it. “Give this foundation a year and you’ll see that so many families will be lifted. I thank him for thinking broadly to this length. And I’m ready to assist this move, especially so it will reach out to the widows of Ukwa East and Ukwa West,” he said.

