Foundation Marks Third Anniversary Announces Launch Of ‘The Nasara Chronicle Journal

The Nasara Women Development Foundation, also known as Nasara Foundation, will officially mark its third year of operations on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Kebbi State.

The occasion will also witness the formal introduction of the Foundation’s official journal, The Nasara Chronicle.’

Established three years ago, Nasara Foundation has focused on the foundation’s core mission, which includes community development, empowerment initiatives as well and supporting the youths, women and girl-child. This anniversary signifies a key milestone in the Foundation’s commitment to its objectives.

Coinciding with the anniversary commemoration is the launch of the ‘The Nasara Chronicle. This new publication is intended to serve as a documented record of the foundation’s activities, impact, and insights gained from its work within the community.

It aims to provide stakeholders and the public with regular updates and in-depth perspectives on the foundation’s projects and the issues it addresses.

Edited by veteran Broadcast Journalist and Public Relations expert Segun Adebowale, the inaugural issue of The Nasara Chronicle will be presented during the anniversary event scheduled to hold at the Convocation Arena of the Federal Polytechnic in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking on the events, the founder of the foundation and First Lady of Kebbi state, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, stated the significance of this dual occasion:

“Reaching our third anniversary reflects the sustained effort of our team and the invaluable support of our partners and the communities we engage with. The launch of ‘The Nasara Chronicle’ is a deliberate step towards enhancing our communication and accountability.

“This journal will serve as a formal platform to chronicle our journey, share evidence of our impact, and contribute to the broader discourse on sustainable development and social empowerment.”

Adding to this, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, commented on the operational significance:

“Marking three years provides a moment to reflect on the tangible impact of our initiatives. The Nasara Chronicle emerges from this, offering a structured platform to share not only our successes but also the valuable lessons learned through our programs.

“We believe this transparency is necessary for continuous improvement and deeper engagement with our stakeholders.”

Nasara Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2022. Through Nasara Foundation, a number of impactful programs have been designed and implemented to enhance the lives of the girl-child, women and youths in Kebbi State, encompassing skill development programs, medical outreach efforts ensuring access to essential healthcare services, educational support programs offering opportunities for quality education, and empowerment projects that foster personal and financial growth.

