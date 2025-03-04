Foundation Launches Learn Ovate-Flip To Enhance Literacy, Numeracy

Share

An independent charity foundation, under the aegis of Oando Foundation, established to support the Federal Government in achieving its Universal Basic Education (UBE) goal has reaffirmed its commitment to improving foundational literacy and numeracy in Nigeria.

Towards achieving the set goal, the Foundation has launched the Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE-FLIP) that will benefit 80 primary schools across four states under the pilot phase.

This pioneering initiative in collaboration with Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa, Quality Education Development Associates (QEDA) & Hilltrust Top Foundation, leverages evidence-based methods to address the learning crisis in Nigeria and build stronger educational outcomes for pupils across four states of Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa, respectively.

Anchored on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, the LEARNOVATE – FLIP initiative integrates two methodologies taking a targeted approach to enhance inclusive and equitable quality education: Early Grade Reading (EGR) co-implemented by QEDA and Hilltrust Top Foundation, focuses on foundational literacy for primary 1–3 pupils in Ebonyi, Plateau, and Sokoto States. By employing mother tongue and English materials, the initiative ensures that pupils build strong reading and comprehension skills in their learning process.

Also, Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) executed in partnership with TaRL Africa, provides remedial literacy and numeracy support for Primary 4-6 pupils in Adamawa State, particularly those with interrupted schooling. Speaking on the launch of LEARNOVATE-FLIP, the, Head, Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh said:

“We are excited to introduce the Foundational Learning Improvement Programme as part of our LEARNOVATE strategy in line with our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every child, especially in underserved communities, has access to quality education.

“By incorporating evidencebased methodologies and focusing on lesson instructions and assessments in mother-tongue, we aim to address the existing learning gaps among young learners and create a deeper understanding of how to improve educational outcomes for Nigerian students.

“The impact of this pilot programme will not only inform future educational practices, but will also support the achievement of the United Nations’ SDG 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

“Ultimately, our goal is to empower children with the foundational skills they need to succeed, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of their communities and Nigeria as a whole.”

This initiative, she added, builds on Oando Foundation’s current LEARNOVATE strategy centered on improving foundational learning through innovative approaches and promoting sustainability within educational systems.

A key component, LEARNING, focuses on prioritising innovation in education to promote equity and improve learning and skills, targeting in-school children and youth. By leveraging technology and fostering partnerships, LEARNOVATE aims to bridge educational gaps and build future-ready skills and strengthen state and community structures to sustain these improvements.

The programme also aims at empowering education officers with the capacity to create more engaging and impactful class room experiences, ultimately ensuring a more robust and longlasting improvement in learning outcomes.

Also commenting on the initiative, the Executive Chairman, Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Patience Ogodo commended Oando Foundation’s efforts, stating:

“We commend Oando Foundation for its unwavering commitment to transforming education in Nigeria. The LEARNOVATE-FLIP initiative represents a strategic and impactful response to the pressing challenges of foundational literacy and numeracy, particularly for children in underserved communities.

“By integrating evidence based methodologies and prioritizing inclusive approaches such as mother-tongue assessments, this programme not only improves learning outcomes, but also empowers students to realize their full potential.”

