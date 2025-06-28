Foundation Launches EmpowerPlate Platform

Brisa Women Foundation, a non-profit focused on supporting widows and single mothers, has launched EmpowerPlate, a global food and medicine drive aimed at building a sustainable food and medicine bank for indigent women across Nigeria.

The launch event, held Saturday in Lagos, brought together women leaders, philanthropists, and community advocates in a collective call to action to empower vulnerable women.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of Brisa Women Foundation, Mrs. Delphine Nwachukwu, emphasized that the initiative seeks to provide both immediate relief and long-term support through food, healthcare access, and skills acquisition.

“Brisa Women Foundation is all about empowering women—ensuring that every woman acquires a skill to support herself, her family, and her community. An empowered woman is the foundation of an empowered nation,” Nwachukwu said.

On EmpowerPlate, she explained:

“This is a global food and medicine drive to build a food and medicine bank. For the past 10 years, we’ve consistently provided food and medicine to indigent communities. Every December 29, we conduct medical outreach in remote areas, and mid-year, we focus on empowering women with vital skills.”

She noted that the Foundation also responds to emergencies.

“Recently, a widow reached out, and though I couldn’t attend personally, our team intervened with supplies from our emergency food bank.”

Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Chief Ify Onyegbule, who spoke at the event, urged women to support one another and embrace personal growth.

“There’s a myth that women don’t support women. That’s false. Women support each other when they see passion and commitment. But support is earned—you must be willing to work and aspire,” she said.

“For every woman who has risen, there must be another whose hand she holds. One woman’s suffering shouldn’t be a blueprint for another.”

Dr. Nkem Imarue, one of the facilitators, charged women to develop their creative potential and maintain a strong, positive mindset.

“Your mindset is everything. Even if you receive a billion-naira empowerment grant, without the right mindset, it won’t change your life. Creativity, positivity, and persistence will,” she said.

The chief launcher of the platform, Mr. Scott McNeil, called for global participation in the initiative, emphasizing the collective power of small contributions.

“If one million people each gave just one dollar, one pound, or one thousand naira, we could build the world’s largest food and medicine bank focused solely on women. When a woman is fed, a family thrives. When she’s healthy, a community rises. When she’s empowered, a nation moves forward,” McNeil said.

“EmpowerPlate is not a fundraiser—it’s a global call to action. Giving isn’t only for the wealthy. It’s the responsibility of the willing.”

The event ended with a renewed call for partnerships, volunteerism, and shared responsibility in addressing the economic and healthcare needs of disadvantaged women.