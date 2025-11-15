Foundation Launches 16th Sahara Go Recycling Hub

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social impact arm of Sahara Group, has commissioned its 16th Sahara Go-Recycling Hub in Lekki, Lagos State.

This reaffirmed the group’s commitment to sustainable waste management, environmental protection, and community empowerment.

A statement on Saturday also explained that the new hub, strategically located in Lekki, expands the foundation’s recycling footprint.

It added that it builds on the success of 15 existing hubs across Lagos.

The statement said that, notably, it is the first Sahara Go-Recycling Hub to feature a solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), a significant step toward integrating clean energy and technology into community recycling solutions.

It also explained that the Sahara Go-Recycling initiative promotes a circular economy by reducing waste, enhancing resource recovery, and empowering residents with opportunities to earn income from recyclables.

Speaking at the commissioning, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya said: “The launch of the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub goes beyond environmental responsibility; it represents a new path for innovation, economic opportunity, and community resilience.

“By integrating clean energy solutions like the solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine, we are demonstrating how innovation can strengthen environmental responsibility while improving quality of life.

“This hub is a testament to what is possible when we combine commitment with action, and it sets the stage for even greater impact across the communities we serve.”

The statement added that the event was attended by the Executive Director of Sahara Group, the Director, Downstream Africa, Sahara Group, Sahara Group Foundation Board Trustees, the Asharami Synergy Management team, executives and representatives of Sahara Group, Asharami Synergy, Egbin Power Plc, as well as other dignitaries, traditional leaders and community members.

Executive Director Sahara Group, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, said: “The success of the Lekki Sahara Go-Recycling Hub is a powerful reminder that sustainable change happens when communities, technology, and purpose come together.

“This hub is not just collecting recyclables, it is inspiring new habits, creating economic value, and proving that cleaner, greener cities are possible when we all play our part.

“We are proud of what this hub represents and even more excited about the impact it will continue to make across Lagos and beyond.”

Board Trustee, Sahara Group Foundation and Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr Anthony Youdeowei, commended the collaboration between Sahara Group Foundation, Asharami Synergy, the Sahara Group 2025 Graduate Management Trainees, and Eco Barter.

He described the hub as reflective of the group’s belief that sustainability must be practical, accessible, and community-driven.

Representing the 2025 Sahara Group Graduate Management Trainees, Elushade Oluwatumininu, said: “As Graduate Management Trainees, being part of the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub project through our PSCR project has been a meaningful way to live out Sahara’s sustainability values.

“Seeing the hub’s impact from promoting recycling habits to empowering the community, reinforces how small actions can drive real change. We’re proud to be part of this initiative.”

The statement further said that since its inception, the Sahara Go Recycling Initiative has collected over 650 tonnes of recyclable waste and facilitated payouts exceeding ₦55 million to beneficiaries.

It added that the program has positively impacted more than 1200 households, creating alternative income streams, supporting livelihoods, and reinforcing environmental sustainability.

Chief Executive Officer, Eco Barter, Rita Idehai, said: “Our partnership with the Sahara Group Foundation on the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub demonstrates the power of collaboration in accelerating sustainable change.

“Together, we are creating a system that rewards responsible disposal, supports local livelihoods, and brings technology-driven recycling closer to the community. We are proud to work with a partner that shares our vision for a cleaner, smarter, and more circular future for Lagos.”

Reiterating Sahara Group Foundation’s vision, Menakaya added, “The Sahara Go Recycling project is creating a ripple effect across Lagos, enabling households and communities to see value in responsible waste management. Through strategic partnerships, we are amplifying impact and building sustainable ecosystems for future generations.

“At Sahara Group Foundation, we believe in EXTRApreneurship, building sustainable ecosystems through collaborations that inspire change. With Ijede now part of our network, we are one step closer to a truly circular economy in Nigeria.

“Sahara Group Foundation plans to expand the Go Recycling Initiative to more communities in Lagos and across Africa, reinforcing its mission of “Building Sustainable Communities through EXTRApreneurship.”