Foundation, Junior Achievement Reward Winners Of Money Bee Competition

Prudence Foundation in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), has honoured winners of the Money Bee Competition for elementary schools, as part of efforts to improve the country’s education system and prepare young people for financial stability.

From over 10,000 pupils across 13 states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Rivers, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, and the Federal Capital Territory, 20 pupils emerged to compete in the final stage of the Money Bee competition.

The first to third positions were respectively clinched by God’swill Boma Allaputa from Ineben International School, Rivers State; Onubi Praise Eleojo from Heirsville International School, Lagos and Oniya Ayanfeoluwa from God Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Ondo State, with each getting N100,000, ​N50,000, and ​N20,000 naira​ accordingly.

To qualify, teachers evaluated and tested their pupils through a challenge, outstanding contestants then participated in a quiz designed to test their financial knowledge.

The Money Bee Competition which had the judges, Eniola Thomas, Corporate Social Responsibility at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, and Bob Ononuju, Head of Public Relations at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, ensure fairness was the culmination of the Cha-Ching Programme, an annual financial literacy initiative sponsored by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential.

During the closing ceremony at Junior Achievement Africa (JA) Nigeria headquarters in Lagos, Acting Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Olaolu Akogun, expressed delight in contributing to a programme that empowers Nigeria’s youngsters financially.

He also emphasised the importance of early exposure to financial literacy in improving the country’s education system and preparing young people for financial stability.

The Prudence Foundation also shared that changing the world starts with providing young people with a solid foundation in financial matters as the foundation through programmes like Cha-Ching, aims to teach young people how to earn, save, spend and donate money. While stressing the importance of financial inclusion in every individual’s life cycle and helping build more resilient communities.