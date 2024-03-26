Foundation, Jan Reward Winners Of ‘Money Bee’ Contest

The winners of the Money Bee Competition for elementary schools, an education contest introduced as part of efforts in improving the country’s education system and preparing young people for financial stability have been rewarded and honoured by Prudence Foundation in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN). Out of more than 10,000 pupils that participated in the competition across 13 states nationwide, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Rivers, Enugu, Anambra and Akwa-Ibom, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), no fewer than 20 pupils competed in the final stage of the competition.

Godswill Boma Allaputa from Ineben International School, Rivers State emerged the overall winner; while Onubi Praise Eleojo from Heirsville International School, Lagos emerged as the first runner-up and Oniya Ayanfeoluwa from God Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Ondo State came third respectively. The overall winner smiled home with N100,000, while the second position winner got N50,000, and the second runner up received N20,000 in that order. To qualify for the competition, the teachers conducted tests and evaluated their pupils in a challenge in which outstanding pupils then participated in a quiz designed to test their financial knowledge.

The Money Bee Competition, which the panel of judges include the Corporate Social Responsibility at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Eniola Thomas; and Head of Public Relations at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Bob Ononuju, ensure that fairness was the culmination of the Cha-Ching Programme, an annual financial literacy initiative sponsored by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Insurance. During the closing ceremony held at Headquarters of the Junior Achievement Africa (JAN) Nigeria in Lagos, the Acting Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Olaolu Akogun expressed delight in the competition and programme aimed at empowering Nigeria’s youngsters financially.

He also underscored the importance of early exposure of younger ones to financial literacy in improving the country’s education system and preparing young people for financial stability. The Prudence Foundation, however, noted that changing the world starts with providing young people with a solid foundation in financial matters, saying the Foundation through programmes such as Cha-Ching, aims to teach young people how to earn, save, spend and donate money. Akogun further stressed the importance of financial inclusion in every individual’s life cycle as it helps in building more resilient communities.