Foundation Inaugurates Drug Awareness Campaign In Ikorodu

The King Ogunremi Foundation (KOF) in partnership with the Iyalode of Ikorodu, Mrs Afoluke Adimpe Shonubi and Kings Barbers Connect Nigeria, has inaugurated a youth-focused drug awareness campaign in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The event, held at the ItaElewa Youth Centre, also featured 500 free haircuts for residents as part of the foundation’s community empowerment initiative. According to the foundation, the campaign aims to educate young people on the dangers of drug abuse and equip them with the knowledge to make better life choices.

The foundation also unveiled its Youth Ambassador, Mr. Oyekunle Ridwan Oluwatobi, professionally known as Readwon a musical artiste and former drug abuser who has since turned his life around.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of KOF, Mr. King Ogunremi, said the initiative was inspired by the rising rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

“I was in Nigeria sometime ago and saw how widespread drug use had become among young people. It was so alarming that I decided to act. The government has tried, but we all have a role to play. We need to reach out, create awareness, and support interventions for young people,” Ogunremi said.