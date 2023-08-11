Foundation Holds 2nd Kuje Inmates Sports Tournament

Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), a non-governmental organisation is set to hold a second edition of a sports tournament for inmates of Kuje Medium Correctional Center, Abuja.

Tagged, Hope for Freedom Tournament, the programme, which will last five weeks, according to LGCF Executive Director, Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh is part of the foundation’s efforts to accelerate proposed reforms in the nation’s criminal justice system.

Olisa-Metuh explained that the foundation is upscaling its public advocacy and pressure on government institutions to tackle issues of awaiting trial syndrome, prison decongestion and other challenges facing the Nigerian correctional system.

She assured that the LGCF will continue to sustain its provision of pro-bono legal services, counselling, welfare, healthcare, education and skill acquisition packages and programmes for inmates.

The executive director stated that the foundation is not only concerned about reforms in the criminal justice system but also about the well-being and development of inmates through social activities such as sports.

“As a foundation, it is not news that we are very passionate about reform in the criminal justice system, we are also very passionate about the welfare of people that are incarcerated, and to that end, we want to reiterate that this is not a one-off activity.

“Research has shown that physical activity and exercise is very good not just for your physical well-being but for your mental well-being as well.

“It has also shown that in correctional facilities where inmates embrace physical activities, it does a lot for their psychological well-being and goes a long way to reduce depression.

“So it is an honour to be able to do this. You know, we are firm believers that when God blesses an individual or an institution, He doesn’t do it just for their sake, He does it to use them as a conduit to bless other people” She said.

Olisa-Metuh explained that the choice of ‘Hope for Freedom’ is to promote a positive mindset among inmates, adding, “Freedom is not just a physical thing, it is also a state of the mind. Let me reiterate that this is not a one-off activity, this has come to stay.”

Deputy Comptroller of Prisons DCP Christopher Jen appreciated the foundation for its support to the Nigeria Correctional Service, noting that LGCF has become a source of hope and inspiration for the inmates.