Foundation, Henkel Donate Prosthetic Limbs To Children Amputees In Lagos

Share

The IREDE Foundation (TIF) and a leading German multinational, Henkel, have donated prosthetic limbs to children amputees in Lagos.

These prosthetic limbs will provide the children with renewed mobility, enabling them to return to school, pursue their dreams, and live self-sufficient lives.

Speaking at the handover event recently, the Managing Director of Henkel, Mr Rajat Kapur, who lauded the initiative, said the collaboration represents a powerful commitment to empowering Children with Disabilities (PWDs) and fostering inclusion.

Kapur said: “At Henkel, we believe in creating lasting change through meaningful actions. This partnership with The Irede Foundation aligns perfectly with our vision of making a difference in the communities we serve.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of these children reminds us of the transformative power of inclusion and compassion. We hope this inspires more organizations to join hands in building a more inclusive society.”

Over the past 12 years, The Irede Foundation has been dedicated to advocating for PWDs and addressing the barriers they face.

Despite their resilience, PWDs often face significant societal discrimination, including within family structures.

Speaking on the donation, Executive Director of The Irede Foundation, Mrs Crystal Chigbu, said: “People with disabilities are often stigmatized to the extent that families refuse to allow intermarriage with them.

“This underscores the urgent need for greater advocacy and inclusion. At The Irede Foundation, we are committed to breaking these barriers by providing prosthetics, educational support, and empowerment initiatives to create a world where every child, regardless of ability, can thrive.”

Henkel’s involvement also resonates deeply within its organization; HR Manager of Henkel, Jennifer Ikuenobe, shared her thoughts on the partnership: “Partnering with The Irede Foundation means more than corporate responsibility to us at Henkel, it embodies our core values of diversity and inclusion.

“Seeing these children take a step toward independence reminds us of why we must continue to create opportunities that empower all members of society.”

TIF’s mission to provide prosthetic limbs, advocate for accessibility, and promote youth empowerment has been bolstered by Henkel’s generous support. The event served as a call to action for more organizations to collaborate with TIF to drive meaningful societal change.

Share

Please follow and like us: