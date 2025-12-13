The President and Founder of the Royal House of Excellencies Humanitarian and Empowerment Foundation, Mr Rasaq Abayomi Isiaka, has urged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to continually remember the less privileged.

Isiaka stressed that consistent acts of kindness can significantly uplift vulnerable communities. He made the call during the Foundation’s charity outreach in the Ifo/Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday.

Speaking through the International Coordinator, Iyalode Abosede Moradeke, siaka noted that the international humanitarian NGO, created to connect Nigerians worldwide, organised the outreach to support elderly citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, and schoolchildren who struggle to meet basic needs.

“I appeal to Nigerians at home and abroad to always remember those in need, because nothing is too small or too large to give,” he said.

He added that since the Foundation’s formal registration in October 2024, it has reached thousands of beneficiaries within and outside Nigeria, with previous outreaches held in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abuja, Taraba, and even the United Kingdom.