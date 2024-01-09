Foundation graduates 75 trainees in video editing, cinematography, others

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of Seraph Cares Foundation, with the primary mission to provide free media and ICT training to enthusiastic young minds, and the our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity, has trained no fewer than 75 youths in various aspects of media and film production.

The 75 trainees for the threemonth training, comprising 54 males and 21 females, last week, received their Certificate of Participation at the maiden graduation of the cohort, described by the Founder of Seraph Cares Foundation, Mr Olaitan Oluwatoyin, “as a milestone and new chapter’ in the life of the organisation. According to him, the NGO, which was registered in 2020 to provide free media training and officially recognised by the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development in 2023, is a beacon of empowerment and skills acquisition for the youths in Lagos. Olaitan, who noted that the three-month training was intensive, said the trainees were trained mainly on Photography, Graphics Designs, Video Editing and Cinematography, among others. Dignitaries at the graduation/ certificate presentation, which took place at the Abesan Youth Centre, include the Founder, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi (Special Guest of Honour); Director of Employment at the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Alabi F, who represented the Commissioner, Mr Akinyemi Ajigbotafe (chairman of the event); the Supervisor of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Adelakun Modupe, also represented the Chairman of Mosan Okunola LCDA), Princess Olabisi Adebanjo (the Mother of the Day); and Mr Ayodeji Bayewu from the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, among others.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, while acknowledging the sterling contribution of the foundation to youth development in the state, however, lauded the founder for steering the foundation towards this remarkable milestone, even as he encouraged him to sustain the training programme. Besides, Ajigbotafe pledged the support of the ministry and the state government to the organisation, saying especially as it is set to empower the youth. In her remarks, Mrs. Alabi expressed gratitude to the facilitators for their dedication and commitment to the growth of the foundation, and congratulated the trainees for successful completion of the programme.