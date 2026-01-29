Foundation Graduates 1000 Indigenes, Empowers Them With Equipment In Lagos

Imole Eko Foundation has alleviated 1000 indigents and lees privileges in Lagos State with free training, empowerment, academic scholarship and support for small scale businesses.

The beneficiaries received sewing machines, hair dryers, grinding machines, makeup kits, gas cookers, popcorn machines, Point of Sales machines, lye and dye kits and soup making kits to start their businesses.

Speaking at the event in Lagos on Thursday, the founder of the Foundation, Prince Yomi Ogungbe, said the training is designed to elevate indigents from poverty to economic independence through training and empowerment.

He said: “What I am doing now, we just believe let’s stop poverty in the land, let’s stop what most of our youths are doing. Most of our youths are not doing anything.

“We give them four months training, seminar and orientation on what to do and how to go back there and become somebody.

“I can tell you that some people are still in school on my scholarship and they keep commending me, saying thank you for what I am doing in their lives and what God has done for them through me, so that impact alone is something.

“The beneficiaries are 1000 in number but let’s clarify this, we have them in different categories. Our grinding machines are for those who are above 60 and 70 years of age.

“You know some people were retirees, but could not see what they’ve worked for, while they were in service for about 30 to 35 years. But if we give them grinding machines to grind pepper, then they will see something for daily feeding.”

The chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George, thanked Ogungbe for empowering the less privilege in the state. He urged him to continue the good work.

The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is happy that a member of his party is showing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) how to govern and impact lives in the state.

George noted that individuals like Ogungbe have taking over the job of the state government.

He said: “God will give you the resources to continue to replicate this gesture in the state. You are the pride of Lagos State because you are not in government and you are doing all these for the people.”

On his part, the National Coordinator of the Foundation, Adams Taofeek, said there is a clear difference between the NGO and politics. He said the foundation takes care of indigents irrespective of political affirmations.

The event was attended by many PDP stakeholders in the state.