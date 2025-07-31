Foundation, Google Train Visually-Impaired Students, Others On AI

The Christ’s Outreach on Disabilities (CODISA) Foundation, in partnership with Google, has trained over 30 visually-impaired students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on the effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Android tools to enhance independence and improve daily living.

The training, held in Lagos on Monday, brought together Google staff, CODISA representatives, and visually-impaired professionals. It aimed to empower participants with tools that enable greater access to information and services.

CODISA Leader, Prince Olaoluwa Awojoodu, said the initiative was tailored specifically for the visually impaired, noting that unlike other disabilities, visual impairment demands unique digital training approaches. “This training is about helping visually-impaired individuals make effective use of Android devices. If we were training those with hearing impairments, it would be completely different,” he explained.

He said CODISA has supported over 10,000 people with special needs since its establishment in 1984 and currently sponsors 40 homes across Nigeria.

Director for Google West Africa, Olumide Balogun, expressed excitement over the collaboration with CODISA, describing it as part of the company’s annual Google Serve program aimed at community service. “We’re constantly looking for ways to make meaningful impact. This training is about bringing the power of technology directly to people who can benefit from it the most,” he said.

Google Search Partnerships Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa, Ugochi Agoreyo, conducted sessions on accessible Android tools such as Voice Access, Reading Mode, and TalkBack. These tools, she explained, help visually-impaired users navigate devices using voice commands instead of touch.

She also introduced the group to AI tools like Gemini 2.5 Flash and Gemini Live. “With Gemini Live, participants can use their camera as their eyes, scanning and interpreting their surroundings, reading signs, identifying obstacles, and gathering information through voice interaction,” she said.

Olumide Oladimeji, a 300-level Political Science student at UNILAG, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “This training has fulfilled a lifelong dream. I’ve always hoped to become an accessibility consultant with Google. It’s opened my eyes to new possibilities,” he said.