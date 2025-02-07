Foundation Gives Succour To 200 Indigent Students In Kwara

Share

No fewer than 200 orphans selected from public schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State have benefited from the educational materials distributed by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation.

The educational materials given to the school children include school bags, and books, while the tuition fees of the students would be paid directly to the accounts of their respective schools.

Fielding questions from journalists at the launch of the programme in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the North Central Regional Director of the organisation, Mallam Musa Aliyu, said the group is a non-political and humanitarian organisation, established to enhance the lives of vulnerable members of the society.

“This initiative is just one part of our broader commitment to education in Kwara State and across the nation. We recognise that access to higher education is equally important, which is why we have also launched various Scholarship Award Programmes for brilliant, but indigent, students in tertiary institutions across the State.

“Just recently, we awarded scholarships to students from Kwara South and presented the second-phase scholarship awards to students of Muhammad Kamaludeen University, Ilorin.”

Aliyu, who said that the group believed that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and transforming communities, added that it remained committed to ensuring that children, regardless of their background, receive the proper education they deserve.

“To our beneficiaries here today, I want you to know that this support is not just an investment in your education but in your future. We expect you to embrace this opportunity with dedication and determination because the knowledge you acquire will shape the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow.”

The group said that it is open to partnerships and collaborations with individuals, organisations, and institutions that share in its vision of a more inclusive and educated society.

The Regional Director said that the activities of the group are concentrated in such areas as healthcare provision, educational advancement, youth empowerment initiatives, sports development, and leadership cultivation.

