Foundation gives 110 beneficiaries health insurance covers

A foundation, SI14 Foundation, owned by footballer, Sunusi Ibrahim, has paid the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) enrollment fees for 110 beneficiaries in Nasarawa state for a period of one year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, who plies his trade with Canada’s Club de Foot Montreal paid the fess through the Foundation. Ibrahim distributed the NASHIA identification cards for accessing the free healthcare services to the beneficiaries in the Keffi Local Government Area on Tuesday. Speaking with newsmen, Ibrahim said the gesture was to reduce the hardship faced by some members of the public with regards to easy access to healthcare service delivery. He said the 110 beneficiaries included the aged, people living with disabilities, children under the age of five, pregnant women, widows, and vulnerable people in the electoral wards in Keffi. “I made this effort because I know the situation for some people in the country is hard. That is why it is difficult for them to go to the hospital to receive basic healthcare needs.

“So I thought deeply about it and decided to support them by sponsoring their enrollment into the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency,” he said. Ibrahim said he would continue to work closely with the agency to sensitise locals in Keffi on the importance of health insurance and get more enrolled to the scheme. “When they came to me and proposed the idea, I embraced it wholeheartedly because it is a wonderful idea and a noble way to give back to the community,” he said. The footballer called on state and local governments, as well as well-meaning Nigerians, to support the effort by getting more residents enrolled.