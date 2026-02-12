Foundation Gifts Scholarship, JAMB Forms To Ondo Students

Not fewer than 150 students drawn from Akoko North-West and North-East Federal Constituencies have benefited from the scholarship, bursary and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms given to different schools in the constituency.

The Muunrat Subulade Abdulsalam Foundation said the initiative was part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to support education and empower the younger generation.

The event, which took place at the Olugboja Hall inside Victory College, Ikare, attracted numerous students from selected secondary schools who met the requisite criteria for the JAMB examination.

This year’s initiative marks yet another commendable edition of the foundation’s efforts to enhance educational access and opportunities for students in these local government areas.

In attendance were notable dignitaries, including Mr. Adebayo Ajimuda, the Tutor-General of the Ondo North Senatorial District, and several school principals from participating institutions, who lent their support to the initiative.

In his speech, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Taofiq Olawale Abdulsalam, encouraged the benefiting students to take their education seriously.

Abdulsalam also emphasised the importance of investing in the younger generation, framing the initiative as a crucial step towards giving back to the community.

His words: “Education is a powerful tool that can change the trajectory of lives, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

Abdulsalam encouraged the students to leverage the opportunities provided by the JAMB registration to pursue their academic aspirations and dreams.

According to him, the foundation’s initiative is not just confined to the distribution of JAMB forms but also represents a broader vision of fostering educational excellence and creating pathways for success, which is borne out of the passion of the late Muunrat Alada Salam for education and excellence.

He said the event serves as a reminder of the vital role that community-led initiatives play in shaping the future of education in Nigeria.

Abdulsalam said the foundation’s continued investment in education reflects an ingrained belief in the potential of youth as catalysts for change in society.

He said it also ignites hope and motivation among students, demonstrating that when communities come together to support one another, they can create lasting impacts.