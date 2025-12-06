Foundation For Special Parents Turns 3 As Impact Speaks Louder

The Oyetty Foundation has provided business support to strengthen parents with special needs in Lagos State.

In celebration of its third anniversary, the Foundation presented a Suzuki Mini Bus to Mr Adenrele Onipede, a parent from the Modupe Cole Special School, Akoka and business support to 25 other parents.

The gesture drew emotional reactions from guests and underscored the foundation’s commitment to easing the burdens of families who often struggle with mobility and daily caregiving demands.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the Foundation, Mrs Oyetola Akande, reflected on the organisation’s progress and the increasing number of families who have benefited from its empowerment programmes.

“We’ve been able to support many parents in ways that help them rebuild their lives. Some have started businesses, some returned to school, and others have secured jobs. Our mission is simple — to empower parents caring for children with mental and developmental conditions.”

Akande also encouraged other foundations to remain committed to their causes, noting that consistent service creates lasting community impact.

Addressing parents of children with special needs, Mrs Akande urged them to embrace their children with love and patience.

She emphasised that caregiving begins with self-care, enabling parents to provide the best support possible. “Take care of yourself so you can take care of your child in the best way you can,” she added.

Mrs Oluwatomi Alakija, who presented the foundation’s annual scorecard, revealed that over 25 parents received direct support in the past year, while more than 60 families have benefited since the foundation’s inception.

She disclosed that business support worth over ₦79 million has been provided to help parents revive and sustain their livelihoods. She reiterated the foundation’s commitment to promoting early intervention practices for children with developmental challenges.

Husband of the founder, Mr Olusegun Akande, commended the team for its consistency, compassion, and dedication to families in need. He encouraged them to continue delivering their work with excellence.

A team member, Isola Oladimeji, expressed appreciation to partner schools, parents, and teachers for their patience and resilience, noting their indispensable role in supporting children’s growth and development.

One of the most moving testimonies of the day came from Mrs Adeosun Anike, a beneficiary, who shared her personal story of overcoming overwhelming difficulties before discovering the foundation.

She described the organisation’s support as life-changing, explaining that it has helped her better care for her children and provided her with renewed hope.

She encouraged other parents facing similar challenges to remain resilient, emphasising that support systems like Oyetty Foundation exist to ensure they are not alone.

Founded to empower special parents navigating the daily realities of raising children with developmental challenges, the organisation provides psychological counselling, financial assistance, caregiving support, and social empowerment initiatives.

Its programs primarily serve single parents, couples, and caregivers responsible for children with special needs.

Over the past three years, the foundation has forged partnerships with several reputable institutions, including Modupecole, Lagos State Special Needs School, Igbobi; Morainbow Down Syndrome Foundation, and Atundaolu School.

These collaborations have enabled wider outreach, targeted interventions, and stronger support networks tailored to meet the developmental needs of children within the special needs community.

As the Oyetty Foundation enters its fourth year, the organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its programs, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that every family raising a child with special needs receives the support, dignity, and empowerment they deserve.